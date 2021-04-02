Colorado Springs software company plays pivotal role in Ford F-150 pickups

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Altia, an international leader in GUI design and development tools, with headquarters in Colorado Springs, has played a pivotal role in designing software used in Ford's redesigned F-150 pickup trucks for 2021.

The company plans to use technology that has enabled the production of 4.2 inch and 8-inch digital screens that will be added to the pickup trucks, upgrading the driver environment in the best-selling pickup truck in the United States.

Altia Design has already helped design and develop solutions for more than 10 million Ford Motor vehicles to date.

“Altia is extremely pleased to have assisted Ford Motor Company and their Tier 1s in the cluster redesign of the F-150. The capability of the Altia framework to drive a complex array of design demands makes it an excellent choice for this application,” noted Mike Juran, Altia chief executive officer. “Ford Motor Company was one of the first global automotive OEMs to utilize Altia’s prototyping technology in the 1990s. The versatility and cost-efficiency of our solution continues to prove itself with the 2021 F-150.”

“The evolution of display capability, combined with the changes in vehicle design and autonomy, is changing faster than ever before,” commented Juran. “Altia is primed to support the most cutting-edge innovations in new display surfaces, and will continue to partner with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to realize their HMI goals.”