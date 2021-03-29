Covid vaccines opening to general public in Colorado on Friday

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis announced that Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution phase will begin on Friday. That means the general public in Colorado will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 2.



Gov. Polis hosted a news conference Monday to make the announcement. Watch below:

Colorado is currently in Phase 1B.4 of vaccine distribution, which includes many frontline and essential workers. With more vaccines coming available in recent weeks, the state has been able to move up its goals for vaccine distribution.

When the vaccine opens to the general public, you'll be able to sign up through a provider. See this link for information on vaccine providers in Colorado, or call 1-877-CO-VAX-CO.

Polis said he expects that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one within 6-8 weeks when Phase 2 begins.

The governor added that people at a higher risk who still haven't received a vaccine will be prioritized even through Phase 2. Polis also announced that 70% of Coloradans aged 60 and over have now received their vaccines.

In total, 999,618 people in Colorado have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to state data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.