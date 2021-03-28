Suspects nabbed with drugs and a gun after bar fight leads to shots fired

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested in Pueblo after a bar fight turned into a "shots fired" call to police early Sunday morning.

Police officers said they responded to 100 W. 7th around 12:30 Sunday morning on a report of a bar fight ending with shots fired. When officers arrived, two men in the parking lot took off running.

Police reported that they caught up with the two suspects minutes later, in the 100 block of W. 9th.

Investigators said they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a baggie with what they believe to be cocaine.

Both suspects were arrested. One of the men had an outstanding felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. The case is still under investigation.