Fatal head-on crash near Alamosa

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Saturday on Highway 160, outside of Alamosa.

The State Patrol said around 4:40 pm, the driver of a Chevy Silverado truck towing a trailer, was headed west on Highway 160, when they drifted into the eastbound lane into oncoming traffic, subsequently crashing head-on into a Ford Focus that was traveling east.

Investigators said the driver and passengers of the Ford were transported to the San Luis Regional Medical Center. The passengers of the Ford were treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious. The driver, however, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The case is currently under investigation, and the CSP has not provided any further information about the crash.