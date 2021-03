Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A house on Pueblo's lower east side erupted in flames early Saturday morning. Poice said they responded to a structure fire with the Pueblo Fire Department around 3:20 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the front of a hous completley engulfed in flames. Fortunately, nobody was in the house at the time of the fire. Officials are currently investigating what may have caused it.