Accused Boulder grocery store shooter appears in court

Top Stories

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The accused suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting, Ahmad Alissa, appeared in court Thursday morning for a first appearance after the deadly rampage.

Watch below:

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office previously announced that at least 10 charges of murder would be filed against Alissa. On Thursday, prosecutors said it's likely more charges would be filed.

Alissa waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days on Thursday, and he'll be held in custody without bond until the next status hearing, which could take place over a month from now.

Alissa's attorney also asked for a mental health assessment “to address his mental illness.”

Alissa is accused of killing 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, in a rampage that started outside of a King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon. He was taken into custody and moved to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound before being booked into jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.