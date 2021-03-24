Pedestrian hit by car, killed near downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UPDATE: One person is dead after being hit by a car in Colorado Springs. The accident happened on Tejon Street shortly after 9 a.m.. Colorado Springs police say two people were crossing the street without a signal when a trailer hit them. One o the pedestrians was caught under the trailer.

CSPD say speed or impairment were not a factor in the accident. This is the fourth auto-pedestrian accident this year, and the sixth fatal accident.

The eastbound lane of Tejon and Las Vegas Street will be closed for several hours, according to police.

The investigation is on-going.

ORIGINAL: Colorado Springs police are on the scene of a crash that killed one pedestrian Wednesday morning.

CSPD reported a serious accident in Colorado Springs this morning shortly after 9 a.m. on Tejon and Las Vegas Street. The department later confirmed that the crash was fatal.

Emergency vehicles have Las Vegas Street and the southbound lane of Tejon blocked off.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD is on the scene of a serious traffic accident Tejon/Las Vegas. Multiple emergency vehicles present. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 24, 2021

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash SB Tejon at Las Vegas, blocking SB Tejon. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 24, 2021

This is a developing story.