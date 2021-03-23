Man arrested for sexual assault at Colorado Springs massage parlor

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a 28-year-old man is facing charges for unlawful sexual contact while working at a massage parlor in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says Yanzong Shi, 28, was identified as a suspect after investigators learned about alleged sexual assaults on Feb. 20, 2021. Detectives say they also linked the incident to another ongoing sexual assault investigation that started in 2020.

According to CSPD, the sexual assaults occurred at 99 Massage in the 3000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Shi faces charges of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unauthorized practice of massage therapy.

CSPD says detectives are still working on getting more information and identifying potential victims. If you have information or if you were a victim, call 719-444-7000.

We're working on getting more information on this case.