Former Colorado Springs policeman relates past city active shooter incidents to Boulder tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jake Skifstad knows the experience of a law enforcement officer responding to a gunman taking innocent lives, as was the case Monday at a Boulder grocery store.

Skifstad, a retired Colorado Springs police officer, was at the scene of the November 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting, in which three people (including a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs police officer) died and nine others (including five law enforcement officers) were injured.

He also was at New Life Church eight years earlier when an armed suspect killed two people and injured three others after Sunday worship services -- only hours after killing two and wounding two more at a youth mission in Arvada.

It was after that tragedy when Skifstad founded Shield 616, a nonprofit organization dedicated to seeking donations to provide body armor to law enforcement officers and other first responders.

The armor is rated for protection against rifles and other long guns that have been commonly used in active shooting situations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will talk with Skifstad later on Tuesday.