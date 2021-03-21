Man climbs 10,000 mountains with his furry companion

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A huge feat has been accomplished for mountaineer, Cap Dashwood. The 57-year-old has just summited his 10,000th peak with his furry companion, Chaela.

Dashwood lives in Woodland Park and has been climbing since the 1980's. As a child, he read a book about mountaineering in Switzerland's Matterhorn and was hooked.

After thousands of summits, Dashwood brings a poster to commemorate the occasion.

Following his mountaineering, the Woodland Park resident has decided to write a mountain climbing adventure book called, Four Paws, Two Legs, One Heart: The Man-Dog Mountain Climbing Adventure for the ages.