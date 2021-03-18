Pueblo’s D60 launches bowling team competition promoting social inclusion

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, D60's Unified Bowling teams will hold their first official competition.

Unified Sports teams are dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared training and competition experiences, joining people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

Unified Bowling is now a CHSAA sanctioned sport and for the first time, 3-member teams from South, East, and Central will take part in the action. On Thursday, Big Daddy Bowl will be the host site as the Colts, Eagles and Wildcats take to the alleys in hopes of establishing an early lead in Region 2.

Per Unified Bowling rules, each 3-member team must feature at least two athletes with an intellectual disability and at least one female. As a CHSAA-sanctioned sport, athletes must remain grade eligible to participate.

Although Raul Delgado is no stranger to the coaching ranks at South, leading a Unified Bowling team will be a first for him.

“I really don’t have any coaching advice for the kids, other than have fun, and throw it hard and straight,” Coach Delgado said with a smile.

“I’ve had students with disabilities try out for other teams I’ve coached at South, and the competition is tough,” Coach Delgado said. “Many competed on the freshman or JV level, but to play on varsity is rare. So for them to get an opportunity to participate – and start – on the big stage is a big deal for them.

“Just like Special Olympics, Unified Bowling really reinforces that unity between the special and general education populations in the spirit of competition,” he adds.

As a South sophomore, Donn Dawson is a lifelong bowler.

“Unified Bowling sounded like a fun opportunity to socially interact,” Donn said. “I’m making some new friends and my only expectation for the season is to have fun. I don’t care too much about winning.”