Proposal to build 420-unit apartment complex in west Colorado Springs again being considered by planning commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in two months, the city's planning commission is deciding on a controversial apartment project proposed between the north end of Garden of the Gods and the south end of the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

A developer wants to rezone the master plan for existing property at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, and build a 420-unit complex near the intersection of 30th Street.

Thursday's planning commission meeting got off to a rough start when so many people tried to submit online comments or follow the meeting remotely that it apparently crashed the system for a short time.

When commissioners asked citizens to send email comments during the meeting's public comment segment starting at 12:30 p.m., more than 170 messages were sent.

Earlier, commissioners heard presentations from the developer, and from the head of the opposing Mountain Shadows neighborhood association.

The common reasons for opposition are that the apartment buildings would obstruct the scenic view of the nearby mountains, increase traffic congestion and safety concerns, and lengthen the time for neighbors to evacuate in a wildfire -- as they did during the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire that killed two people and destroyed 346 homes.

Another concern is the project would disturb two Bighorn sheep habitat areas to the west and south.

Commissioners first considered the matter in January but delayed a vote to give the developer time to make changes in the plan that could be more acceptable to opponents.

The developer said it wants the project to help meet the demand for housing in the city's red-hot housing market.

Because the project requires a zoning change, the City Council would have to grant final approval if commissioners approve it. If commissioners vote against the project, the developer has the option of appealing to the council.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is covering the meeting and will report on the outcome as soon as we know it.