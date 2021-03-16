Manitou Springs named among the friendliest cities in U.S.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It might be something in the water, but Manitou Springs has impressed enough visitors to be named one of the Top Friendliest Cities in the United States.

A new survey released this week by Expedia ranked Manitou Springs as number 3 on the top 20 list. Expedia users cited the mountain town's art galleries, restaurants, and local boutiques as reasons for stopping in.

Expedia compiled the list by looking at towns and cities with the highest mentions of "friendly, friendliest, amiable," and other word associations that indicate a place is welcoming.

It's based on traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020, so much of the content is based on travelers' experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well.

Aspen is the only other Colorado city on the list, at number 20. According to Expedia users, Hawaii and Maine are the states with the most friendly cities.

And where is the friendliest city overall in the U.S., according to Expedia users? That would be Whitefish, Montana.