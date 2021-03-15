Stranded drivers, stuck vehicles, rough roads Monday morning part of weekend storm’s aftermath

Top Stories

EL PASO & TELLER COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's weekend winter storm passed through the Pikes Peak region Monday morning but the effects likely will linger for a few days.

Many drivers woke to snow-packed, icy and slick roads that made for bumpy and challenging travel.

In Woodland Park, a mail truck became stuck after making a turn into a snow pile three feet deep. It took a NewsChannel 13 crew, two law enforcement officers and two passers-by around 30 minutes to get the truck out and back on schedule.

Meanwhile, plows kept busy clearing away around two feet of snow from roads, streets and parking lots. That's a lot, even for a county that's more accustomed to -- and less bothered by deep snow.

Back in Colorado Springs, on Woodmen Road -- an area that seems to attract severe weather -- a woman became stuck on her way to work. But she wasn't there long, as a dozen Good Samaritans teamed up to push her car free.

And just a few miles away, a front-end loader pulled out a pickup truck that was stuck deeply in snow and dirt.

Such is life in Colorado during March, the state's snowiest month. And more snow is expected Tuesday night.