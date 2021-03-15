I-25 finally reopens Monday morning after being closed Sunday afternoon

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The weekend snowstorm held ramifications that carried over into Monday. One of those ramifications was Interstate 25 remaining closed for most of the morning.

Reminiscent to the bomb cyclone two years ago, a line of semis and vehicles trying to go north on the interstate stuck made I-25 look more like a parking lot.

The interstate, which closed Sunday afternoon, remained closed for most of the morning. Michelle Peulen with CDOT stressed last week that this was more than likely going to happen.

“We do fully anticipate closures with this one. Specifically I-25 through the gap,” said Peulen.

Speaking with some of those stuck drivers, one couple was trying to make their flight at DIA to visit their grandkids in Michigan. Rick Halfacre said, “The thought was to pick them up after school, but we will see how that goes.”

We also spoke with some semi drivers who said their deliveries were going to be a bit late.

“It's been too cold and just ice all over. Been so frustrated trying to get to Denver, but can’t get there,” said Ray Nathan. Enos Yoder added, “Better safe than sorry.”

Eventually, the interstate reopened and the parade of stuck cars was finally able to move.