Weather causes hazardous conditions, resulting in multiple road closures

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management said Sunday afternoon they are continuing to monitor weather conditions closely and said local officials are ready to respond to impacts resulting from winter weather in and around Colorado Springs.

Officials said the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and Rampart Range through midnight on Sunday. The remainder of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, remains under a winter storm warning through midnight Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said they closed I-25 in both directions from Interquest Parkway in north Colorado Springs to Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock. Portions of highways 24, 83, 94, and 105 are also closed in both directions.

Snow and strong winds of 20-30 miles per hour and gusts of 40 miles per hour or more, resulted in blizzard conditions across northern El Paso County.

Strong winds and snow are expected to continue into the early afternoon, causing blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions at times along with slick roads, and poor visibility resulted in hazardous travel conditions throughout the day. Officials are asking residents to continue to avoid travel, if possible.

Current road closures at the time this article was written include:

I-25 from Interquest Parkway in north Colorado Springs to Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock is closed in both directions.

Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon is closed in both directions.

Highway 83 from Shoup Road to Black Squirrel Creek is closed in both directions.

Highway 94 from Space Village to Limon is closed in both directions.

Highway 105 from Monument to Sedalia is closed in both directions.