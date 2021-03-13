Jackknifed semis block I-25 for hours in north Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews cleared a pair of semi-trucks that jackknifed in the winter weather on I-25 near the Northgate exit Saturday after the interstate had been partially blocked for hours.

Colorado State Patrol said there were no injuries, but several lanes of traffic were blocked after the accident. CSP also confirmed that road conditions deteriorated very quickly on that stretch of I-25, causing issues for drivers.

As there is more snow in the forecast, CSP is asking drivers to keep an eye on conditions and stay home if the roads become too icy.