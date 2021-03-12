Monument opens command center in response to weekend storm

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- While El Paso County officials were announcing their preparations for the snowstorm expected this weekend, a town within the county -- Monument -- opened its own command center to handle the weather event.

In a release sent Thursday night, officials listed the participating agencies below:

Monument Police Department

Palmer Lake Police Department

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department

Palmer Lake Fire Department

Monument Public Works

Palmer Lake Public Works

Wescott Fire District

Authorities are preparing for snowfall amounts of between 8 and 30 inches depending on the track of the storm.

One concern regards people who don't heed the advice to stay home and avoid travel, because they could become stranded and require rescues.

Another worry is that travelers on the area's two major roadways, Interstate 25 and Highway 105, could be forced to remain in the area overnight or during the storm, where there are few available options for lodging.

Authorities said that they will be ready to respond to any emergency, and have several locations designated as emergency shelters in case they're needed.