‘Good Samaritans’ rescue two children from house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says two children were saved from a house fire Friday morning by two "Good Samaritans."

CSFD responded to the fire on Northview Drive at about 9 a.m. Friday and found flames shooting out of the front of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within about 10 minutes, according to CSFD.

CSFD says one person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another person was treated at the scene. The two children were assisted out of the home, and firefighters reported that five pets were out of the home and OK.

The cause of the fire isn't known at this time.

