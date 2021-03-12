Drivers flock to Colorado Springs gas stations before snowfall

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With snow on the way to Southern Colorado Saturday and Sunday, drivers Friday scrambled to make sure they had a full tank of gas to weather the storm.

“We are getting gas on our way home right now,” said Jordan Stapleton.

Stapleton has big plans if his house gets substantial snowfall.

“I kind of hope we get a lot,” said Stapleton. “I might try to snowboard off the roof…we’ll see.”

He’s not the only one with go-to snow day plans. Mike Deck made sure to get gas before heading to Cripple Creek for the night. Deck says he's hoping as the weather cools down, the slot machines will heat up.

“Every time a big storm comes in, we go to the Creek,” said Deck.

Meanwhile, Erskine Thomas is treating it like any other weekend.

“A lot of people getting panicky,” said Thomas. “Don’t panic.”