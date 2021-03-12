City warns of potential power outages and falling trees amid winter storm

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of the weekend's winter storm, city officials are urging residents of potential power outages and falling trees.

With the blowing snow, there's a chance for power outages and downed electric lines. Colorado Springs Utilities says to avoid any downed lines, and do not approach them. Instead, it's best to contact CSU directly at (719) 448-4800.

If the power goes out in a winter weather event, temperatures can drop significantly. Make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut.

Travas Deal, Colorado Springs Utilities chief operations officer, cautioned to be careful when removing snow off of gas meters. When removing heavy accumulations of snow or ice, do not strike meters with snow blowers, blades, or shovels. Also, do not kick your meter to break or clear ice.

When you dig out your gas meter, please watch for these warning signs.

SIGHT – a dense fog, mist, or white cloud

SMELL – a distinctive gaseous odor

SOUND – hissing, whistling, or roaring noise

Dennis Will, City of Colorado Springs city forester, says that Colorado Srings, has more than 300,000 street trees, plus 50,000 park trees, which are all targets for this weekend's snow storm.

Because of the seasonality of the storm, luckily the trees don't have leaves, but falling trees is a possibility. If trees or tree limbs are broken, first check to see if it's a private or public tree.

For city trees in parks, open spaces, medians, or along trails, sidewalks, or streets, please report any broken or downed limbs due to extreme weather conditions. You can report a fallen tree here.

Will clarifies, "A word of caution, if you go outisde and you can tell that the trees are heavily laden with this wet snow and you hear cracking sounds, dn't walk underneath the trees, do not park underneath the trees, find a safe place to maneuver as you go about your day."