The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region receives major donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region got a very generous gift from a local business. At a recent ceremony, All Pro Capital gave the humane society a check for $500,000.

"The Humane Society is all about animals which are sort of defenseless in my book, they can’t always help themselves, and what I found out was, when you help pets you are usually helping people," said Tony Bettis, President and CEO of All Pro Capital.

The Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region is the largest nonprofit animal shelter in southern Colorado. Serving nearly 24,000 animals a year, HSPPR provides adoption options, animal cruelty investigations, subsidized spays and neuters, a trap-neuter-return program for feral cats, and other important services.

"We are going to be able to provide more veterinary outreach to people who can’t afford veterinary care. Internally, be able to do more behavioral to get animals the behavioral care that they need. We are so, so excited because it does allow us to plan for the future too," said HSPPR Director of Philanthropy Kelley Likes.

The money will be paid out in $50,000 dollar increments for the next 10 years. When it’s all said and done, All Pro Capital will have committed to giving HSPPR $500,000 to make a lasting impact in the lives of pets and people.

“I think whether the Humane Society is reuniting people with their lost pets, which they do a significant amount of, or they are subsidizing healthcare to keep a pet in a home, or they are doing what most people think they do, which is a lot of adopting which they certainly do," Bettis said. "All these things keep pets in homes and there is so much joy that is created."

The Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region is always taking donations. If you would like to help out you can do so by clicking here.