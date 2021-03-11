Local search and rescue teams prepare to help stranded people, vehicles for upcoming snowstorm

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In advance of a major winter storm expected in the Pikes Peak region this weekend, authorities are asking people to avoid travel entirely to eliminate the need to conduct rescues.

However, there always are some people who don't heed that advice and become stranded, sometimes in hard-to-reach areas or on remote roads or highways, creating a potentially life-threatening situation.

That happened to hundreds of people and vehicles during the March 2019 bomb cyclone, and the weekend storm will hit on the second anniversary of that extreme weather event.

Several volunteer search and rescue groups stand ready to help rescue stranded people and vehicles. One organization, El Paso County Search and Rescue, trains regularly to perform rescues in all types of weather and terrain.

Another group is 4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery, a Facebook group in which each member owns a four-wheel-drive or off-road vehicle to help rescue those in need.

These rescue organizations also put themselves at risk, for the weekend storm expected to produce blizzard conditions and dump a foot or more of snow in many areas.

People who risk venturing out in the storm should be aware that conditions likely will delay the time rescuers require to reach you.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will talk with members of those groups about their preparations for the area's most significant winter storm of the season.