Local photographer works on historic photography exhibit to be part of Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Pach has been drawing unemployment after losing much of photography business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he volunteered for a big job that keeps him busy.

Pach is creating the Then & Now photo exhibit that will be part of the events during this year's 150th anniversary of the city's founding.

Pach chose 75 historic photos and will compare them to 75 photos he has snapped during the past two years to show how the city has changed.

As Pach wraps up his camera work, he spent Friday taking pictures at Rock Ledge Ranch to recreate a photo from the late-1800s.

He also scheduled a shoot on Wanlut Street to show descendants of the Stroud family --- one of the city's first African-American families who arrived in the early-1900s.

Pach said he's not being paid for his work, but he has enjoyed the experience and the people he's met -- so much so that he's also writing a book about the upcoming exhibit.

Then & Now opens in July at Library 21C.