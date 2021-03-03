Pop-up vaccine clinic at El Paso County Public Health South to vaccinate 1,200 people this weekend

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic with the goal of vaccinating 1,200 people Saturday, Mar. 6 and Sunday, Mar. 7 with the Janssen vaccine. Eligible residents in Phase 1B.3 and earlier phases in the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan will be able to schedule an appointment. This includes:

Coloradans age 60 and older

Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture

People age 16-59 with two more high-risk conditions. Please note, the state has indicated specific high-risk conditions that qualify. View the full eligibility list on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan.

Vaccines will be offered by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Eligible individuals age 18 and older can register for an appointment online.

To schedule an appointment on Saturday, Mar. 6, click here.

To schedule an appointment on Sunday, Mar. 7, click here.

Outbound call center to connect 70+ seniors with COVID-19 vaccine

The El Paso County Vaccine Consortium continues to prioritize vaccinating 70+ seniors. Beginning Wednesday, Mar. 3, an outbound call center will be activated to schedule appointments for 70+ seniors who are currently on existing provider waitlists. Seniors may receive a call with the option to be contacted to make an appointment or be removed from the waitlist.

Be aware of possible scams. An official El Paso County caller will NOT ask for insurance information, social security numbers, home address or personally identifiable information. There is no fee to receive the vaccine.

The outbound call center will contact 70+ seniors Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.