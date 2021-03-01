Pueblo restaurant presses charges against customer angry about COVID-19 guidelines

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Do Drop Inn in Pueblo is pressing charges against an upset customer who allegedly got in a manager’s face after refusing to wear a mask while walking through the restaurant Saturday.

“I had asked him to wear a mask while going to the restroom,” said manager Autumn Dowling. “And he became irate.”

After asking his table to leave, Dowling said the confrontation only worsened.

“He got in my face and started cursing at me,” she said.

The Do Drop Inn had just recently received the state’s 5 Star Certification for enhanced COVID-19 precautions the day before. In order to be certified, the restaurant had to submit an extensive safety plan to the state. It includes hourly sanitation, keeping track of a contact tracing log, temperature checks, and mask-wearing when possible.

The certification doesn’t give the Do Drop Inn any increased capacity limits right now. However, Dowling hopes it gives customers peace of mind. Also, in the event that Pueblo County restaurants are ordered to close their doors, Dowling said certified restaurants will be able to stay open.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega confirms that police respond to calls about customers irritated with COVID-19 rules somewhat regularly.

“It’s not something we deal with every day, but we deal with it enough that it’s kind of a problem,” Ortega said.

Ortega encourages restaurants to resolve any COVID-19-related disputes themselves. If that doesn’t work, Ortega said it’s okay to call the police.

“They were issued a municipal harassment charge,” said Ortega. “They obviously need to go to court and make a determination if a judge convicts them on that charge, but they were cited for harassment.”

Dowling wants customers to know that the curbside to-go option is available for people who either can’t or won’t wear a mask indoors.

“It’s not that we want to make people do these things,” Dowling said. “We have to follow the rules in order to stay open.”

