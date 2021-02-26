Colorado Rockies welcoming over 12k fans for Opening Day

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Friday that more than 12,000 fans will be allowed to attend Opening Day on April 1.

A total of 12,500 fans, or 25% of the capacity at Coors Field, will be allowed in the stadium to watch the Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the 2021 season.

The Rockies say the plan has been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the team has met CDC and MLB policies and guidelines.

You can get tickets (if you're quick/lucky) at Rockies.com.