Colorado Springs firefighter injured in crash near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs firefighter was injured in a car crash that happened near Memorial Park around noon Wednesday.

The crash was reported near Pikes Peak Ave. and Union Boulevard at about 12 p.m. City traffic monitors reported the crash was blocking the intersection.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a battalion chief in a CSFD SUV was T-boned and treated for injuries at the scene. CSFD says the battalion chief wasn't taken to the hospital.

We're working on getting more information on the crash. Check back for updates.