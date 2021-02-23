Steadily rising home prices raise concern among Colorado Springs city leaders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's white-hot housing market has been great for its economy, but that appears to be changing.
The City Council this week expressed concern that steadily-rising home prices are starting to discourage some employers -- and maybe even some families -- from moving here.
According to the city's 2020 financial report released Monday, the average price of a single family home jumped 20% in the past year, to $437,000, while the average price of a condominium or townhome increased 18% to $295,000.
"But you can almost throw affordability out the window because the demand is so high," Jeff Greene, the mayor's chief of staff, told the council during Monday's work session.
"We can't build enough houses to meet the demand," he said. "People are paying from $25,000 to $50,000 above the listed price for a home. This can't continue. We need to do something soon."
Officials said that the increase in home prices is driven by high demand, low supply and significant costs in lumber, steel, concrete and other building materials.
"The situation has a lot of moving parts that we're trying to bring together," said Richard Skorman, council president. "Maybe we can reduce the fees that we charge builders. Maybe we can give them land to help reduce costs. We're looking at everything."
Here we go prices going up-taxes are now going up as well. just great thanks democrats
What we need is Gov. to force banks to approve loans that they know will never be able to be paid back! If you work at McDonalds and have three kids you deserve a huge house right?
Get those loans! You can pay them back by getting an education….well you will need to take out school loans for that. Hey, colleges don’t get so big and pay those professors with the hugs and social justice ya know!
Wait, when was the last time a scheme like this was pulled? Hmmmm
Ahh it can’t happen twice, Not with Dems ruining the country….I meant running.
@ everyone This has NOTHING to do with a political party and everything to do with peoples GREED. If it had something to do with a party it would be the republicans who have run the show the last 4 yrs (that’s when the prices went sky high this isn’t new)
The prices are sky high because the value of the dollar has dropped. When they print so much money for covid and other projects, our dollar value falls significantly. Whether it’s a democrat or republican, it makes no difference. The average American will suffer.