Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a traffic accident at Constitution and Tutt Blvd, with an occupant of one of the cars involved, trapped inside.

CSFD said the Eastbounds lanes are blocked, and this time it is unknown how long road will be closed. Please avoid this area if possible, or use extreme caution. We will update you as this story progresses.