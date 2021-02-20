Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:05 am

Colorado Springs non-profit offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

Screen Shot 2021-02-20 at 7.04.33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Envida, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, is providing free rides to and from COVID vaccination appointments for El Paso County residents. 

These rides are for anyone who has a scheduled appointment and Envida will pick them up at their home and take them home after their vaccination.

The rides will run throughout the day Monday through Saturday, for approximately 12 hours a day.

For more information on Envida, click here. You can find additional transportation information here.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content