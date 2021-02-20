Colorado Springs non-profit offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Envida, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, is providing free rides to and from COVID vaccination appointments for El Paso County residents.

These rides are for anyone who has a scheduled appointment and Envida will pick them up at their home and take them home after their vaccination.

The rides will run throughout the day Monday through Saturday, for approximately 12 hours a day.

For more information on Envida, click here. You can find additional transportation information here.