Care and Share opening up two new food pantries in Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is opening two new food pantries this week. The food pantries will be located in Pueblo, at 1230 E. 8th St., and Fountain, at 501 E. Iowa Ave.

Neighbors who are in need of food assistance will be able to shop at each market, but all of the food is free of charge. Sunny Side Market in Fountain will be open for shopping starting Tuesday from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. While the one in Pueblo will not open to the public until Thursday. Once open, each location will be open multiple days a week.



If interested in shopping at Sunny Side Market, you have the option to enroll ahead of time at sunnysidemarket.org. Neighbors only have to sign up once. On their very first visit, a volunteer or team member will issue a personal key card with a unique barcode on it that will allow for quick, self-guided check-ins during future visits.

In light of Covid-19, a limited number of neighbors will be allowed inside the market at once. Masks must be worn at all times; volunteers will consistently sanitize shopping carts and equipment, and hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers and volunteers.

Care and Share Food Bank CEO Lynne Telford released a statement saying, “The main and most effective way we’re able to distribute nearly 22 million pounds of food to our neighbors in need each year is by working with our 282 partner agencies across Southern Colorado. But there are some areas where more support is needed to ensure consistent access to food."