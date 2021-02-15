Topgolf building location in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The popular golfing venue Topgolf is building a location in Colorado Springs, bringing its total in Colorado to three.

According to Topgolf, the Colorado Springs location will be opening this summer at the Polaris Pointe complex, which is near Powers Boulevard and Interstate 25.

Topgolf lets people swing drivers in an large semi-enclosed area to test their mettle without hiking between greens. According to Topgolf, the Colorado Springs location will be multi-level and fully equipped to open by the summer.

Originally, the venue was set to be called Crush Golf. An agreement was reached to bring Topgolf to the Springs.