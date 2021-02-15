Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:39 am

Topgolf building location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The popular golfing venue Topgolf is building a location in Colorado Springs, bringing its total in Colorado to three.

According to Topgolf, the Colorado Springs location will be opening this summer at the Polaris Pointe complex, which is near Powers Boulevard and Interstate 25.

Topgolf lets people swing drivers in an large semi-enclosed area to test their mettle without hiking between greens. According to Topgolf, the Colorado Springs location will be multi-level and fully equipped to open by the summer.

Originally, the venue was set to be called Crush Golf. An agreement was reached to bring Topgolf to the Springs.

Colorado Springs / Local News / News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content