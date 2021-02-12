Southern Colorado street & road crews prepare for extreme cold, wind and icy, snowy roads this weekend

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday is the Presidents' Day holiday, to go along with Valentine's Day on Sunday, but the weekend won't be much of a holiday for area street and road crews as the latest winter storm moves through.

Jack Ladley, public works operations manager for Colorado Springs, said that snow shouldn't be an issue, with no more than three inches of accumulation expected.

"It's going to be more of a cold, windy and slick road event," he said. "We saw that Friday morning. Areas such as Garden of the Gods were particularly icy. Variations in ground and air temperatures can change conditions from area to area, and even from lane to lane within the same block."

Ladley said that with low temperatures expected to be near or below zero through Monday, his crews won't use as much magnesium chloride, or even sand and salt, for surface treatment.

"We'll use some where and when we have to, but not as much because they just don't work as well when it gets this cold. Sand and salt are the only option we have to chemical treatment."

The city had a partial call-out of street crews on duty Friday morning but planned to shift to a full call-out of 40 vehicles by the evening commute.

