Colorado Springs flower shop celebrates its 100th year of business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This Valentine's Day marks 100 years of business for Platte Floral in Colorado Springs and as the shop gets ready for its “super bowl,” 12,000 roses wait to be bought and delivered.

That may seem like a lot of roses, but it’s a small amount compared to the success of the business. Over 100 years, with 12,000 roses each year, that is a big number.

While talking about the significance of this monumental year, owner Dianna Tolbert was emotional.

“That means, I wish my husband was here to see it," Tolbert said. "This was his business, this was his goal and to make it for him and to make it for the community, because there are a very few retail stores that can say we’ve made it."

Tolbert said, after a century in business, her goal is to keep the shop going as long as she can.

“I have people coming in that were little kids that say 'my parents brought me in,' and now they are bringing their children in. For us that’s my goal is to look forward,” Tolbert said.

This Valentine's Day, Platte Floral arrangements varying from $35 to $100. Fifteen drivers will make deliveries as well, and if you want to have your order delivered it’s best you get that order in by Saturday.

With the pandemic, making it to 100 years was up in the air for Platte Floral, but they made it through and Tolbert says things are looking up.

“I have to say I’m lucky," Tolbert said. "We were closed five weeks, we fought hard with the health department to get us open before Polis let us open back up which we did luckily. We opened up about a week before Mother’s Day.”