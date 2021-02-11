Businesses can now secure funding through the second round of Covid-19 relief

Top Stories

If you are a business struggling under the weight of the pandemic, you can now apply for funding in the second round of the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Covid-19 relief program.

The goal of the program is to give El Paso County small businesses critical funding to keep their workforce and to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike loans, small businesses that get this grant won’t have to pay it back.

El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments partnered with Colorado Enterprise Fund to help administer the program and get the funds out locally.

Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, caterers and recreation centers are eligible for the funding if they've seen an at least 20 percent drop in revenue since March 26, 2020.

Applications are submitted online and to prove you're eligible you need to upload a valid business license, 2019-2020 financial statements and federal tax returns.

Businesses can get up to $7,000 for things like rent or mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, or costs associated with 5 star program requirements.

Completed applications and required financial documents are all due by 5 p.m. March 5th.