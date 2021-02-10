Walmart to start distributing vaccines by Friday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Covid-19 vaccine will be available at more than two dozen Walmart pharmacies across Colorado starting Friday, the company announced. It's possible through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s club pharmacies in 22 states will get federal vaccine allocations. The emphasis is on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

The initial vaccine supply though will be limited. Walmart said it worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states to choose locations based on things like population density, customer demographics, infection rates, and availability of local healthcare resources.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines and patients will have to make an appointment by creating an account on the Walmart or Sam's Club website. The scheduler will also provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine.

Here is a list of every Walmart that will be participating in the state including two in Colorado Springs, one in Fountain, two in Pueblo and one in Pueblo West:

Alamosa, 3333 Clark St.

Arvada, 7370 W 52nd Ave. (Sam's Club)

Aurora, 5650 S Chambers Rd.

Aurora, 10400 E Colfax Ave.

Aurora, 3301 Tower Rd.

Canon City, 3105 E US Highway 50

Castle Rock, 133 Sam Walton Ln

Colorado Springs, 3201 E. Platte Ave

Colorado Springs, 1575 Space Center Dr.

Denver, 5141 Chambers Rd.

Denver, 1442 Parker Rd.

Durango, 1155 S Camino Del Rio

Fort Collins, 1250 E. Magnolia St.

Fountain, 6310 S. US Highway 85-87

Grand Junction, 2881 North Ave.

Greeley, 920 47th Ave.

La Junta, 6 Conley Rd.

Littleton, 7700 W. Quincy Ave.

Longmont, 2514 Maint St.

Parker, 11101 S. Parker Rd.

Pueblo, 4080 W. Northern Ave.

Pueblo, 2730 S. Prairie Ave.

Pueblo West, 78 N. Murdoch Blvd.

Sterling, 1510 W. Main St.

Thornton, 9901 Grant St.

Trinidad, 2921 Toupal Dr.

Westminster, 9499 Sheridan Blvd.

You do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to get the vaccine. Appointments will be available seven days a week depending on availability of the vaccine.