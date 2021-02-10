Colorado Springs WWII Aviation Museum featured on History Channel documentary Wednesday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A documentary on the historic Tuskegee Airmen, airing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on History (the cable network also known as the History Channel), will have a strong emphasis on Colorado Springs.

The hourlong documentary, titled Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage, will include a visit to the city's National Museum of World War II Aviation and its Tuskegee Airmen exhibit honoring the first group of Black pilots to train and serve in the military.

Also included in the documentary is the late Lt. Frank Macon, one of the Airmen, who lived in Colorado Springs and died at age 97, a few days before Thanksgiving.

Macon was interviewed for the documentary while a History crew spent two days in Colorado Springs working on the documentary late last year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 was with Macon at the Colorado Springs Airport on the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019 when, at age 95, he flew a vintage WWII T-6 plane provided by a local restaurant owner.

Macon also donated a plane he owned, a Stinson V-77, to the museum and the aircraft is among the museum's collection.

Robin Roberts, anchor of ABC's Good Morning America, produced and narrated the documentary. She was born in Tuskegee, Alabama and her father was an Airman.

Macon was one of two surviving Airmen in Colorado. Fewer than 50 of the original 14,000 Airmen are believed to be still living.