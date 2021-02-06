Colorado Springs police warn residents of phone spoof scams

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department siad they received several reports of a phone spoof scam.

According to police, the suspect calls victims from a number that appears to be the Gold Hill Substation and tells them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

CSPD says If you are contacted by anyone saying claiming to be a police officer or a detective, and you aren't sure of the caller’s identity, you should ask for their name and badge number and tell them to meet you in person at any CSPD station.

CSPD says you should also contact the CSPD non-emergency line to verify the information.