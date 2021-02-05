Woman arrested for animal cruelty back under scrutiny, neighbors outraged

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the El Paso County Sherrif's Office, completed an animal welfare check at Mindy Danskin's home north of Black Forest.

After receiving complaints of malnourished horses, the sheriff's deputies arrived at her house with a veterinarian and rescue team in case the horses needed to be seized.

Deputies tell KRDO that the horses came up high enough on the Henneke Horse Body Condition Scoring System that the horses could not be seized, but that they have issued Danskin a Notice of Compliance.

One neighbor, Lanya Clinard tells KRDO that she's witnessed animal abuse on Danskin's part, saying, "Starving, starving. I’ve seen her dragging dead horses out of her pasture using a rope around the back part of her truck."

Clinard adds, "She has over 40 horsetails hanging in her house from animals that have died under her care. That’s really really disturbing, very disturbing."

This comes after El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of neglected animals north of Black Forest in August 2018 and made an arrest after finding several of them dead at her home.

Danskin was arrested and charged in 2018 for three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, neglect/mistreatment. At the time, responding agencies searched the property on Stockholm Grove ( MAP ) and found seven neglected horses and three dead dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.