Study: Colorado Springs is 3rd least stressed-out city in US

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Living life amid a pandemic is undoubtedly stressful no matter where you live, but if you're living in Colorado Springs, you may have felt a little less stressed than the average American.

A new study by RetailMeNot aimed at listing cities with the most stressed people in the United States, but according to the data: Colorado Springs is actually the third least stressed-out large city in the country.

The measures were based on things like average mental and physical health, poverty rate, median housing costs, and even percentage of the population getting more than seven hours of sleep per night.

Based on all of those factors, Colorado Springs is a pretty chill place to be. Only San Francisco and Seattle ranked higher on the least stressed list.

And if you're looking for a new location but don't want to worry about pulling your hair out, you should avoid Memphis, Tennessee; Miami, Florida; and Detroit, Michigan, which ranked first, second, and third, respectively.

See the full list of stressed out cities here.