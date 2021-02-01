Robbers target fast-food restaurants in early morning spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three fast-food restaurants in the east side of Colorado Springs were robbed within minutes of each other early Monday morning, and police are looking to find the armed suspects.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the first armed robbery happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a McDonald's on N. Academy Boulevard.
Within about 10 minutes, two more restaurants in the area, another McDonald's and a Carl's Jr., reported being robbed at gunpoint.
In all three instances, witnesses told police that the suspects were two men who had guns. According to the CSPD blotter, the suspects reportedly drove away in a white SUV.
Nobody was reported to be injured during the robberies.
We're working on getting more details on the robberies, check back for updates.
Comments
2 Comments
Criminals with guns. THATS THE PROBLEM.
Libs are so soft in them criminals are not afraid of being punished.
Let’s attack the rights of those who don’t commit crime, there is the easy solution for them.
SOOOOO glad I was able to move out of that area, I now live in a 5 star managed mobile home community. Background checks required before any consideration. gates that close at 10. no monkeyshines. Felons need not apply.
Adios Carmel Drive.!!!!
and keep on splitting and giving people surprise plumbing bills !!
I got the city to fix a lot of that street, stop signs, sewer replacement,,,and more. hope the new owner gets motivated to keep that part of the hood in the city’s eyes. I cannot and did not accomplish anything by calling Avila, if her dog couldn’t figure out it wasn’t an issue.