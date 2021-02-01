Robbers target fast-food restaurants in early morning spree

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three fast-food restaurants in the east side of Colorado Springs were robbed within minutes of each other early Monday morning, and police are looking to find the armed suspects.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the first armed robbery happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a McDonald's on N. Academy Boulevard.



Within about 10 minutes, two more restaurants in the area, another McDonald's and a Carl's Jr., reported being robbed at gunpoint.

In all three instances, witnesses told police that the suspects were two men who had guns. According to the CSPD blotter, the suspects reportedly drove away in a white SUV.

Nobody was reported to be injured during the robberies.

We're working on getting more details on the robberies, check back for updates.