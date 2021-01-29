Pikes Peak International Hill Climb allowing spectators in 2021

Top Stories

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a year without spectators due to COVID-19, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will let fans take to the side of America's Mountain for the 99th running of the race this summer.

Hill Climb officials made the announcement Friday saying that spectators will be able to attend the race on June 27. Tickets will be available online on Feb. 1 in limited numbers.

Overnight camping will also make a return, and passes are available for 9 Mile, Halfway Picnic Grounds, Ski Area, and Glen Cove.

KRDO will be broadcasting a radio presentation of the race, as has been tradition for decades.

