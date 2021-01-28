Quick temperature changes often result in water main breaks in southern Colorado

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures were in single digits across much of the area during winter storms earlier this week but are warming to around 50 Thursday, and such weather changes often lead to underground breaks in water mains.

A Colorado Springs Utilities crew is currently working on a water line along South Rockrimmon Boulevard between Delmonico Drive and Mark Dabling Boulevard. Repairs are expected to be finished by 5 p.m. but lane closures will continue through Friday as workers repave the damaged pavement.

CSU spokesman Ted Skroback said the leaking water line was reported just after 6:45 a.m. Monday but couldn't be repaired until today because of sub-freezing temperatures and snow earlier in the week.

Skroback said the leak wasn't a typical water main break, but was caused when a rusted metal joint connecting two sections of PVC pipe, failed.

There was no interruption to customer water service, he said.

Still, water main breaks in cold weather can be messy and challenging -- by forcing crews to work in freezing, wet weather for long periods of time, closing lanes of traffic, creating ice that causes slick driving conditions and releasing large volumes of water that can damage infrastructure and private property.

Quick temperature changes three months ago in Manitou Springs contributed to a water main break that caused some flooding damage, required considerable repairs and led to a daylong cleanup effort on Ruxton Avenue.

Shifting soil underground and old water infrastructure are other factors that can cause water mains to break.