Colorado Springs considering need for three more overpasses on Powers Boulevard by 2030

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In addition to the $44 million overpass project at the Powers Boulevard/Research Parkway intersection scheduled to start this year, the possibility of three more overpasses along Powers are being discussed by city officials.

During a City Council work session earlier this week, officials made a presentation regarding future traffic needs along Powers as the Colorado Springs Airport continues to grow -- with more passenger flights, two hotels and a new Amazon facility.

According to the presentation, the city is considering Powers intersections at Dublin Boulevard ($49 million estimated cost), Stetson Hills Boulevard ($63 million) and Barnes Road ($106 million) as possibly the next locations for overpasses by 2030.

The three intersections are currently not part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's 10-year plan for transportation priorities, so it's presently unclear how the additional overpasses might be funded.

After the Powers/Research overpass, CDOT's only major project along Powers is installing a diverging diamond interchange at the Airport Road intersection -- similar to the DDI at Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street, and the DDI to be included in the Powers/Research project.

However, no funding is available yet for the Powers/Airport project. Some local leaders previously expressed a preference for an overpass there, during planning for CDOT's current projects to improve transportation safety and accessibility around local military installations.