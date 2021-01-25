Suspect in several crimes against local businesses arrested in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department made an arrest of a suspect they believe was responsible for several crimes against local businesses.

on Monday, the CSPD said they arrested a suspect they say committed a series of various crimes, including burglary and aggravated robbery at multiple local businesses and hotels.

According to police, the crimes took place between December 6, 2020, through January 11, 2021, and ranged from shoplifting to burglary and aggravated robberies. Investigators, said they were able to link all of those crimes to the suspect, who they identified as 38-year-old Alex Sermeno of Colorado Springs.

No other information is available at this time.