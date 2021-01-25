Colorado Springs on Accident Alert status

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

The Colorado Springs Police Department said on Monday that the city is on Accident Alert status due to road conditions.

CSPD reminded drivers that under "Accident Alert" if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at the CSPD website, select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions.

CSPD also reminded drivers to check road and travel conditions before heading out, leave more time to get to their destination, and travel at a safe speed and distance for the conditions, leaving an increased following distance from the vehicle in front of them.