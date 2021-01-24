Martial arts studio adjusts women’s self-defense clinic amid COVID

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A martial arts studio in Colorado Springs, CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness, has been holding Women's Only Self Defense training seminars, while COVID-19 precautions in mind.

Owner, Isaac Costley, says, "Surprisingly to the community, this can be taught online as well as in person." Teaching classes online, while minimizing the number of students per class are a few of the COVID-19 modifications put in place.

The women's self-defense classes have no greater than 9 people per class, which puts them far below the requirements for COVID regulations.

In each class, techniques that are important to cope with the most common attacks in the United States are taught.

Costley adds, "We still have a high demand for women wanting to be safe, when they’re going to, from work or doing any activities away from their home." The women's self-defense clinics are ongoing throughout the year, and you can contact the studio for additional information.