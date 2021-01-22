Restoration work halfway finished at Paint Mines Park in El Paso County

Top Stories

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crew of about 10 people is working 8 hours a day, five days a week to repair damage from wear-and-tear at the Paint Mines Park in northeastern El Paso County.

Workers are resurfacing trails, performing erosion prevention measures and placing fencing and more signs around the colorful but fragile rock formations that are attracting increasing numbers of visitors.

County officials became aware of the need for restoration work after some instances of vandalism and collapsed formations last summer. Visitation increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and the park's popularity is expected to continue growing.

The crew also is expanding the main parking lot to double its capacity and prevent vehicles from parking along the gravel road leading to the park.

Workers are using crushed limestone from Fort Collins to resurface half of the 4 miles of trails in the park. A local mine stopped providing the reddish material last year. Five dump trucks of it were brought to the park Friday.

The county also plans to install counters to help determine how many people actually visit the park, and to possibly qualify for funding that could help pay for future park maintenance.

There has been no decision yet on whether to have an attendant patrol the park on a regular basis, or have law enforcement officers patrol the area more often.

The project began in November and is expected to be completed in April, at a cost of around $330,000.