Matthews-Vu holding public vaccination clinic Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, January 23rd, Matthews-Vu in Colorado Springs will hold a public vaccine clinic for seniors 70 and older. The clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Woodmen location only.

Matthews-Vu is one of the health care providers who have partnered with El Paso County to administer vaccines. The others include UCHealth, Centura Health, Peak Vista, Kaiser Permanent, and Optum, and Peak View Medical Group.

The clinic will be held at 4190 E Woodmen Rd Suite 100, Colorado Springs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. You do not need to be a regular patient with Matthews-Vu to receive the vaccine.

For additional information on the COVID vaccine please visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine or call Pikes Peak United Way 211.